Thane, Mar 25 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke into an ATM and decamped with Rs 45 lakh cash in Murbad town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The theft took place at a State Bank of India ATM on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly stolen the money without tampering with the machine. The police are examining the CCTV footage from the premises and a case of theft has been registered at Murbad police station, the official added.

