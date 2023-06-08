Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 24 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,69,463, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,553, a health official said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 23 cases and one fatality, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 36 in the last 24 hours to touch 80,20,753, leaving the state with an active caseload of 157, he said.

The recovery rate is 98.18 per cent, while 8,72,22,750 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 5,506 in the last 24 hours.

A health department bulletin said, at present, the dominant variant of COVID-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total 1,685 cases were found of this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among these cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 24; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 157; Tests: 5,506.

