Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) The body of a 72-year-old man was found floating in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, a civic official said.

Also Read | UP: Over 50 Villagers Consume ‘Stale Chaat’ at Local Fair, Fall Sick in Unnao.

After being alerted, firemen and personnel of the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell rushed to the Kachrali lake and retrieved the body, the disaster management cell's chief, Santosh Kadam, said.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on October 10, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked for Sixth Consecutive Day.

The deceased was identified as Vitthal Govind Deshmukh, a resident of Kasheli in Bhiwandi town here, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and the Naupada police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)