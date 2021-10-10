Unnao, October 10: Chaos ensued in Raghunathpur village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh Friday night when more than 50 people suddenly fell sick allegedly after consuming stale chaat. Several people were admitted to hospitals after they complained of stomach ache, followed by vomiting. After the patients' condition did not improve on Saturday, local authorities sounded an alert and sent a team of doctors to the village. Kanpur: Over 250 Paan and Chaat Sellers, Small Vendors, Rag-Pickers Turn Millionaires by Evading Income Tax and GST, Reveals IT Probe.

A local fair was organised near Kali temple in Raghunathpur village on Friday. Two stalls there were selling chaat. Many villagers had visited the fair and reportedly consumed chaat from those who stalls. According to a report by Times of India, many of them complained of feeling sick in the stomach late in the night. Many among those affected visited private doctors for treatment. However, 19 of them had to be admitted to CHC Purwa on Saturday when their condition did not improve. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Friends Kill 22-Year-Old ‘Chaat Seller’ in Kanpur, Dump Body in Pandu River.

After authorities learned about the incident, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and a team of doctors arrived at the village and started treatment. At least 32 patients were administered necessary medicines. The CMO also said that the chaat villagers had consumed was stale, which caused the sickness.

"During preliminary findings it came to fore that the villagers had consumed stale chaat at the fair owing to which they suffered food poisoning," the CMO was quoted by TOI as saying. It remained unclear if any complaint was lodged or any person was booked in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, the condition of almost all the patients is stable now.

