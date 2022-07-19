Pune, Jul 18 (PTI) At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom here in Maharashtra were gutted in fire on Monday night during charging, fire brigade officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred at an e-bike shop located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard.

According to a fire brigade official, the bikes were plugged in for charging and prima facie a short circuit might have occurred due to overcharging that led to the fire and seven bikes gutted.

"We received a call at around 8 PM. The blaze was doused with the help of four water tenders," he added.

