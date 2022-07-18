New Delhi, July 18: A day after the 16th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point, the Defence Ministry on Monday said that "both sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels".

"Building on the progress made at the last meeting on March 11, 2022, the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in a constructive and forward-looking manner," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. India-China Border Issue: 'We Will Not Permit Any Loss of Territory', Says Army Chief General Manoj Pande (Watch Video).

"They (the two top military leaders) had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," the statement said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2022 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).