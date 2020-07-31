Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will set up a separate slum rehabilitation scheme for urban areas excluding Mumbai.

The decision was taken at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.

Also Read | Nagaland | Total Lockdown in Kohima Extended Till August 7, 2020: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

A CMO statement said the SRA met after five years, adding that Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Minister of State for Housing Satej Patil, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab were present.

It said a stress fund would be set up for SRA project developers.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress President Showing Satisfactory Improvement, Says Ganga Ram Hospital Health Bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)