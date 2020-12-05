Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Two teenagers who had been apprehended in a case of house break-in allegedly committed suicide at an observation home for children in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Friday night at the state-run remand home and observation centre at Yalgaon in Buldhana city, he said.

The deceased were identified as Gajanan Bhangre (17) and Mangesh Daberao (15), he said.

Both were found hanging by a towel from a steel angle in the wall.

They had been held on November 22 in connection with a burglary that had taken place between November 18 to 21 at Nirmalanagar in Shegaon.

Bhangre had run away while in police custody but was detained by a police team at Dongaon after two days,the official said.

Further is probe is on.

