Aurangabad, Jan 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to procure 4,500 GPS-enabled vehicles to implement the 112 emergency response helpline, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference here, the minister said the 112 helpline number will be operational in the next three to four months.

At least 2,000 GPS-enabled four-wheelers and 2,500 two-wheelers will be procured to strengthen this helpline, he said.

Speaking about withdrawing offences related to Maratha reservation and during the pandemic, the minister said, "We will withdraw political and social offences registered between 2014-2019, which are not serious."

Nearly 4 lakh offences were registered across the state during the pandemic. The government will also withdraw some non-serious offences of this period, he said.

