Thane, Jul 10 (PTI) Rambhau Mhalgi was an institution in himself and an inspiration to legislators and parliamentarians, former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik said at the closing ceremony of the renowned politician's birth centenary celebrations here on Saturday.

Naik, speaking on the occasion virtually, told the gathering that as per the wish of the former legislator and parliamentarian, the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodini, a research and leadership training institute, had grown into a highly accomplished facility since its establishment in 1982.

The function was presided over by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajya Sabha MP and general secretary of the Prabhodini.

Sahasrabuddhe said Mhalgi's dedication to his work as well as his contribution to the RSS and Jana Sangh were unparalleled.

