Jalna, Aug 8 (PTI) The murder of a 15-year-old boy in Jalna in Maharashtra was on Sunday solved with the arrest of two people from the same village as the deceased, police said.

Aniket Ghuge had gone missing from Devi Dahegaon village in Ghansawangi tehsil here on August 1 during the birth anniversary celebrations of social reformer Annabhau Sathe, an official said.

"Our probe zeroed in on Mahadev Shinde and Akash Shinde, both 19, as they had returned home very late in the night that day and could not give a satisfactory explanation about it. An analysis of their phones as well as sustained questioning led to the two confessing that they had kidnapped Ghuge for ransom," Assistant Inspector Nitin Patange of Ghansawangi police station said.

"The duo has said they could not execute their kidnapping for ransom plan and so decided to kill Ghuge. They assaulted him with a stone and strangled him on the same night and disposed of the corpse in a sugarcane field. The two have been charged with murder and kidnapping as per IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions," he informed.

