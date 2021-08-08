Patna, August 8: In a shocking incident, a newly-wed woman in Bihar was allegedly killed for dowry by her in-laws. The incident has been reported from Bahadurpur in Patna on Saturday. The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Shruti Kumari, was found hanging from the ceiling fan. According to a report by TOI, Bahadurpur police station SHO Sanovar Khan said the deceased had got married to Amit Kaushal of Rampur Road on June 20 this year.

The official said that the woman's in-laws earn rents from shops and tenants in the house. The family of the deceased told the Police that Amit and his family members including his elder brother and his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law had hanged her after killing. The victim's family also alleged that the woman was tortured for dowry ever since she got married. Dowry Claims Life in Delhi, Pregnant Woman Hangs Self After Being Beaten, Harassed by Husband for Dowry.

The husband of the deceased has been detained and will be arrested soon while his other family members are evading the arrest. Police said that efforts are underway to nab them. The report informs that Shruti’s father alleged that she used to inform him about her torture by her husband and in-laws for dowry. He said Amit’s family had threatened them that his elder brother is in police and no one can harm them.

When the family of the victim came to know about the incident, they rushed to her house and found the bedroom door locked from outside. The Police have registered an FIR for dowry death is being registered against Amit, Raj and other in-laws of Shruti.

