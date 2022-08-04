Palghar, Aug 4 (PTI) An assistant municipal commissioner and an engineer of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation were detained by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a builder, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Baby Buried Alive at Farm in Gambhoi Village of Sabarkantha District.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the two officials, who are yet to be arrested, and a contract labourer, Palghar ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Navnath Jagtap said.

Also Read | Punjab: Bhagwant Mann Government Waives Off Outstanding Electricity Bills Till December 2021.

"The complainant had taken the contract of renovating a shop in Zavarpada in Nalasopara. The AMC and engineer demanded Rs 50,000 for not taking action on some irregularities. They had tried to take money from the complainant several times in June," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)