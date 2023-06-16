Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening to convert a 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | UN Says Migrant Boat Capsizing off Greece ‘horrific Tragedy’.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused with the Bhayandar police, an official said.

Also Read | Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Urges Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Accept Rs 10 Crore Donation for Odisha Train Tragedy Victims.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor girl's mother, one of the accused had given the teen some clothes, jewellery and a burqa on June 12 and asked her to elope with him and undergo religious conversion, he said.

When the girl refused, he brandished a fake revolver and threatened to shoot her if she failed to comply, the official said, adding that the duo also allegedly molested the girl.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone I Bhayander Jayant Bajbale said the duo are in police remand till Saturday and further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)