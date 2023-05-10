Buldhana, May 10 (PTI) Two women were killed and more than 20 passengers were injured when the private bus they were travelling in fell into a dry river after breaking off railings of the bridge in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near Peth village in Chikhli taluka, 25 km from the district headqurters, when the driver lost control of the wheel.

According to police, one of the two women died on the spot while another succumbed to her injuries in a hospital.

The injured passengers were admitted to the government hospital in Chikhli town.

The bus was headed to Pune from Shegaon city, a famous pilgrimage center in Buldhana district.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver.

