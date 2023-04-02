Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took part in BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in Thane. A video of CM Eknath Shinde taking part in the rally has gone viral on social media. The BJP and Eknth Shinde-led Shiv Sena are holding the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in Thane. Earlier, Ameet Satam, BJP MLA from Andheri West and in charge of the yatra for Mumbai suburbs said that the march will be held in Andheri (W), Goregaon, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (W), Vile Parle, Chandivli and Bandra (W). Maharashtra: Farmers Spurn CM Eknath Shinde’s Dole, Start ‘Long March’ From Nashik to Mumbai.

Eknath Shinde Takes Part in BJP-Shiv Sena's Rally in Thane

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes part in BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in Thane pic.twitter.com/L2CmVSpgJT — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

