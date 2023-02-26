Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi on Sunday held a top-level meeting in Mumbai, ahead of the Budget session. Senior Aghadi leaders like Ajit Pawar, Aditya Thackeray, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ambadas Danve, Jitendra Awhad, Anil Parab and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss the strategy of the alliance ahead of the budget session of the assembly on Monday.

The meeting was held in Vidhan Bhavan under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly. The leaders of the Congress couldn't attend the meeting as they were in Raipur in Chhattisgarh to attend the party's plenary session.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi will be boycotting the tea party on behalf of the government before the budget session of the legislature," said Pawar after the meeting.

However, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders spoke to Ajit Pawar over phone and expressed their support for the decisions taken in the meeting.

Alleging that law and order situation of the state is deteriorating with each day, Pawar claimed that there are death threats to the leaders of the Aghadi.

"Sanjay Raut, Aditya Thackeray, Ashok Chavan and other leaders are being threatened and attacked. What is happening!," said Thackeray.

"Rajendra Tukaram Chavan, a farmer of Borgaon Barshi village in Solapur district of Maharashtra, sold 500 kg of onions in the market and after deducting the money for carriage, weighing and wages, he received a cheque of only two rupees," said Pawar.

"This is very unfortunate, the government should think about it, the farmers are being tortured," said Pawar.

He said that farmers' loan issues, suicide cases and many other important matters were discussed at the meeting on Sunday.

Attacking Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Pawar said, "There is a lot of anger against him in the minds of the people."

"Bill for food and drinks at the bunglow of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has reached to 2 crores and 68 lakhs in four months," alleged Pawar.

Many files are lying idle in government departments. The government is not paying any attention to the common man.

Ajit Pawar has demanded a caste based census in Maharashtra in the manner in which it was conducted in Bihar.

"If Bihar government can do it, why not the Maharashtra Government," said the opposition leader.

Standing by Uddhav Thackarey's statement of a mid-term election in the state, Pawar said, "There has been a demand in the past also to hold the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together and such a possibility can be created in 2024." (ANI)

