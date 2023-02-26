Bodies Being Taken Out From Jail. (Photo Credits: Twitter Video Grab)

Chandigarh, February 26: Two gangsters lodged in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran district were killed in a fight among inmates on Sunday, police said. Both were connected with singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing last year, they said. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Several Attempts Made on My Son’s Life During Elections, Says Punjabi Singer’s Father.

They were facing other cases as well, Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said. One inmate was injured in the fight, he said. Punjab: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Accused Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan, Manmohan Singh Mohana Killed in Clash Between Inmates in Goidwal Sahib Jail (Watch Video).

Bodies Are Being Taken Out From Jail:

Sidhu Moosewala Murder accused Mandeep Singh Toofan & Gangster Manmohan Killed in fight btw miscreants in Goindwal Sahib jail#SidhuMooseWala #GoindwalJail pic.twitter.com/Y45SvkhmJ8 — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) February 26, 2023

"All three belonged to the same group," Chauhan added. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.

