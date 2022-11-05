Pune, Nov 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old journalist from Bhosari area of Pune city in Maharashtra was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his 28-year-old girlfriend, police said.

Also Read | Delhi Sextortion Case: Three Arrested for Shooting Nude Video for Extortion.

The accused, working with a web portal in Pimpri Chinchwad township, had lodged a missing complaint in August, following which a search operation was launched by the police to trace the woman.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu School Education Department to Commence NEET Coaching From November 3rd Week.

However, the investigation revealed that he had killed the woman and disposed of her body near Bhor Taluka in the Pune district.

According to the FIR (First Information Report), the deceased was demanding a flat and jewellery from her father in the name of the accused which led to a dispute between them. She had allegedly threatened to file a case of sexual abuse against him if he didn't support her against her father, a police officer said.

"On the day of the incident on August 3, the accused allegedly abducted her from her house and travelled to Bhor where he killed her. To hide the evidence, he dumped her body near a river in Bhor," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)