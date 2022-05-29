Chandigarh, May 29: Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawahar Ke village of Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. He was 28 years old. The incident happened just a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs, including Moose Wala, in an exercise to crack down on VIP culture. As per reports, Moose Wala had four police gunmen on his security, out of which two were withdrawn.

The Punjab Police suspect Canadian Goldy Brar of being involved in the assassination of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala . As per reports, Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Punjabi Singer And Congress Leader Killed Day After Security Withdrawn

The 29-year-old Punjabi artiste had unsuccessfully contested 2022 Punjab elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa district.

A popular Punjabi singer, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moose Wala was a controversial figure as some of his songs allegedly promoting violence and gun culture had landed him in trouble. Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility for Killing Singer

Born on June 17, 1993, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala belonged to the Moose Wala village in Mansa district. He studied at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana and graduated in Electrical Engineering in 2016. During his college years, he learned music and started his career as a songwriter for the song "License" by Ninja.

After graduation, he moved to Canada and there he released his first song "G Wagon". Moose Wala had a huge fan following on social media platform. He gained wide attention with his track "So High" in 2017. He released his debut album PBX 1 in 2018, which peaked at 66th on Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

Sidhu Moose Wala was also known as one of the most controversial Punjabi singers, openly promoting gun culture, glorifying gangsters in provocative songs. His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi', released in September 2019, kicked off a controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of showing this Sikh warrior in a poor light. Moose Wala had later apologised.

In 2022, Moose Wala contested the Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Interestingly, Dr Singla, who was Health Minister in Punjab government, was recently sacked from the Cabinet over the charges of corruption.

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala landed in a controversy after he attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song 'Scapegoat'. The singer had termed AAP supporters 'gaddar' (traitor) in his song.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2022 10:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).