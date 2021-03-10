Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth Rs 7.84 lakh from the home of an acquaintance in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, hailing from Kolhapur, had befriended the victim and was staying in her flat in Navi Mumbai's Rabale area as a paying guest since the last one month, he said.

The victim was in Kolhapur from February 12 to March 2 to attend a family function. During this period, the accused stole the valuables from the victim's house and fled, he said.

Based on various technical and intelligence inputs, the police arrested the accused from Chinchpada in Airoli area of Navi Mumbai on March 6, the official said.

The police recovered stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs 6.67 lakh from the accused's place in Kolhapur on Monday and were searching for the remaining booty, he said.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 380 (theft in dwelling house), he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)