Gadchiroli, Jun 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Wednesday.

The ultra, identified as Shashikala alias Guni alias Jhuri alias Anju Asaram Achala, a resident of Motha Jhaliya village in Dhanora tehsil of Gadchiroli district, was allegedly involved in 20 offences, he said.

She had joined the outlawed outfit in December 2006 as a member of a Tipagad Dalam. She rose to the post of ACM of the Dalam, the official said.

A total of 38 Maoists had surrendered before the police from 2019 ttil now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)