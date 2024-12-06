Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Mahakumbh, Prayagraj Police on Thursday conducted a demonstration of anti-drone technology.

"Today we conducted the demonstration of anti-drone technology...during the Maha Kumbh Mela, only those drones will be allowed for which permission has been granted...This will neutralize illegal drones during the mela...The illegal drones will be seized," SSP Mahakumbh Rajesh Dwivedi told ANI.

Natural huts and tents with modern facilities will be built in Prayagraj to provide a comfortable stay for the devotees who'll be visiting for Mahakumbh 2025.

The Additional District Magistrate of Prayagraj, Vivek Chaturvedi said that around 2000 tents will be built, which people can book for their comfortable stay.

The ADM informed that the tents will have 5-star facilities.

As per an official release, the project is being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (UPSTDC), in collaboration with six key partners: Aagaman, Kumbh Camp India, Rishikul Kumbh Cottage, Kumbh Village, Kumbh Canvas, and Era.

These tents will be constructed to world-class standards, offering five-star hotel-like facilities. The tent city will offer accommodations in four categories: Villa, Maharaja, Swiss Cottage, and Dormitory, with prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000 per day.

Additional charges of Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 will apply for extra guests (excluding dormitories). This ambitious project aims to cater to the expected 45 crore visitors from 75 countries.

The tent city is being developed in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With an estimated 45 crore pilgrims expected to visit, these tents will be operational from January 1 to March 5, offering world-class accommodation facilities. Visitors can book accommodation via the UPSTDC website or the Mahakumbh app, the release said.

Mahakumbh starts with Paush Purnima Snan, which is on 13 January 2025. The Kumbh festival will conclude with the last bath on 26 February 2025, the day of Mahashivratri. (ANI).

