Vijayanagar, December 5: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the recruitment exam dates for various job notifications, all scheduled for March 2025. The written exams will be held for the positions of Assistant Librarian, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Analyst Grade-2, and Deputy Educational Officer. Check the complete schedule for APPSC Exams 2024.

The Assistant Librarian exam will be conducted on March 24-25 at Dr NTR University, while the exams for Assistant Environmental Engineer and Analyst Grade 2 will take place on March 25-26 at the AP Pollution Control Board. The Deputy Educational Officer exam will be held on March 26-27 at the Education Department. Candidates can find detailed information on the official APPSC website. APPSC Exams 2024 Dates: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Announces Schedule for Various Exams, Check Details.

APPSC Recruitment 2024

The recruitment will fill 16,347 teacher positions, including Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) (6,371 posts), School Assistants (SA) (7,725 posts), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) (1,781 posts), Postgraduate Teachers (PGT) (286 posts), Principals (52 posts), and Exercise Teachers (PET) (132 posts). The AP TET exam has already been conducted, and results have also been released. JEE Mains 2025 Syllabus Subjectwise Breakups: JEE Mains Syllabus Under Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, the release of the AP Mega DSC 2024 notification has been further delayed. Although it was expected to be announced soon, the notification's release has been postponed due to ongoing discussions about the SC classification issue. The official release date will be clarified once the expert committee submits its report to the government. Despite the delay, the government has assured that teacher replacements will occur as scheduled. To assist candidates in preparation, the AP DSC Syllabus 2024 has been released.

