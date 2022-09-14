Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the farmers of Chikodi in the Belagavi district that the Mahalakshmi Lift Irrigation scheme will be completed within the stipulated time.

He said this when a delegation of farmers of Chikodi taluk led by former MP Prabhakar Kore met him here on Tuesday to thank the government for sanctioning the Lift Irrigation Project.

The CM said the demand for the Mahalakshmi Lift Irrigation project in Chikodi had been pending for the last 10-12 years. Since this taluk has sugar factories, some of the villages wanted a lift irrigation scheme. In order to help farmers of this region, the scheme has been sanctioned.

MLA Arvind Bellad, former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath and others were present. (ANI)

