Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for financial assistance of Rs 1,527 crore for phase II of the Nagpur Metro project.

MahaMetro managing director Shravan Hardikar and ADB director Mio Oka signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the cabinet hall of the Vidhan Bhavan.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis: In Rare Bonhomie Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Calls on Maharashtra CM in Nagpur for First Time After Poll Debacle (Watch Video).

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said the project would further accelerate the development of Nagpur city and its surrounding areas.

As per a release, phase II of the Nagpur Metro Rail project will receive a total funding of Rs 3,586 crore from the ADB and the European Investment Bank (EIB). Of the total funding, the ADB will provide Rs 1,527 crore.

Also Read | RPF SI Answer Key 2024: RRB Releases Provisional Answer Keys for Sub Inspector Posts at rrb.digialm.com, Know How To Check.

MahaMetro will receive this funding in Japanese Yen, resulting in comparatively lower interest rates on the loan. The loan amount will be made available through the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Chief Minister's Office stated in the release.

Phase II of the Nagpur Metro Rail project will cover a distance of 43.8 km, comprising four routes: 18.5 km between Khapri and MIDC ESR, 13 km from Automotive Square to Kanhan River, 5.6 km from Prajapati Nagar to Transport Nagar, and 6.7 km from Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna.

The metro project will benefit approximately one million residents in the Nagpur region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)