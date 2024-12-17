Mumbai, December 17: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the provisional answer key for the RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam on Tuesday, December 17. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key from the official RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Applicants who wish to raise objections regarding the answer key can do so until December 22, 2024. A fee of INR 50 per objection will be charged. The RPF SI computer-based test was held between December 2 and 13, 2024.

Know How To Check RPF SI Answer Key 2024

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'RPF SI answer key 2024' link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

RPF SI Answer Key 2024

The notification urges candidates to submit any objections before the deadline of 24:00 hours on December 22, 2024. After this time, no further representations regarding questions, options, or keys will be entertained. The RRB's decision on any objections raised will be final, and no further correspondence will be accepted.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates regarding the final answer key and results.

In related news, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, has released the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT results will likely be declared by the second week of January 2025. The CAT 2024 score is valid only till December 31, 2025. Candidates who pass CAT 2024 will also be eligible for flagship and executive programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

