Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a major crackdown on illegal immigration and human trafficking, the Pune City Police arrested five Bangladeshi women from the Budhwar Peth red-light area in Pune.

Acting on a specific tip-off, senior officers from the Faraskhana Police Station and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) launched a targeted operation in the red light area on Friday. The arrested women were found to be residing illegally in India without valid documentation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they arrived in india illegally from Bangladesh and pretending to be the residents of West Bengal, came to Pune and indulged in prostitution. The women, aged between 20 and 28, had been using false identity documents to stay in india.

The operation also revealed the involvement of several traffickers who arranged their illegal entry and stay in India. Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Immigration Act, Passport Act, and Human Trafficking laws.

The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of senior officials, with further efforts underway to identify and apprehend the trafficking network operating across borders. (ANI)

