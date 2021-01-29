Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI)The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said seeking funds in the name of Ram Temple construction was a business for the BJP and demanded that state governments keep an eye on the drive underway by Sangh Parivar outfits seeking donations for the purpose from people nationwide.

In a statement, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said his party appealed to the people to ensure their donations for the temple reached the right coffers.

"The state government should ensure that the people of Maharashtra are not scammed," he added.

He said there was a "strong possibility" the BJP-RSS will swindle the people and the money was likely to be used as "party funds".

Addressing a press conference, Sawant said the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits had carried out such fund drives earlier as well and there were subsequent allegations from various quarters of misappropriation and financial irregularities.

Hitting back, state BJP spokesperson said the common man was confident his money would reach the right hands, adding that the fund drive was being held in a "transparent manner".

