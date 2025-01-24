Bhandara (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): The death toll from the blast at the ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara district, which occurred on Friday has increased to four, with five people reported injured.

According to the District Disaster Management Cell Bhandara, the blast incident claimed the lives of four and injured as many as five people on Friday morning. Many people are still feared trapped under the debris as rescue efforts are underway.

The deceased in the incident have been identified as Chandrashekhar Goswami (59), Manoj Meshram (55), Ajay Nagdeve (51) and Ankit Barai (20).

The injured have been identified as N P Vanjari (55), Sanjay Raut (51), Rajesh Badwaik (33), Sunil Kumar Yadav (24) and Jaideep Banerjee 42 years.

Earlier in the day, seven people were rescued from the site of the blast at the ordnance factory in Bhandara district.

The official account of the District Information Office, Bhandara took to its handle on X and posted the development at 2.26 pm.

"7 persons rescued so far. 6-7 persons more are trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are in progress. The NDRF team has also started rescue operations. Along with NMC and local teams. SDRF Nagpur is also on the spot," read the post.

According to an official release from the NDRF, at approximately 10.30 am today, an explosion occurred at the Defence Factory in Jawahar Nagar, Bhandara. The incident resulted in a fire and subsequent building collapse. Initially, 13 individuals were reported trapped at the site.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was immediately deployed to the location to rescue those affected.

"7 individuals have been rescued so far. It is feared that six workers remain trapped beneath the collapsed structure. NDRF personnel are utilizing specialised equipment to carry out the rescue operation. Efforts are being made to ensure the safety of all involved," said the release.

As per the Collector of the Bhandara district, Sanjay Kolte, the roof collapsed and people were trapped.

Upon receiving the information about the blast in the factory, firefighters and ambulances rushed to the spot and were deployed to conduct the rescue operations. (ANI)

