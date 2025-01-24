Kanpur, January 24: Kanpur police have arrested a woman, Shabana, for conspiring with her lover and his friend to murder her husband, Abid, and attempting to pass it off as a death caused by an overdose of sex enhancement pills. The crime took place in Dhruvnagar, Bithoor, where 44-year-old Abid, a fair worker, lived with Shabana and their son.

On January 20, Abid was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Shabana initially claimed he overdosed on sex pills, as police found empty wrappers of such pills in his pocket. However, the post-mortem report revealed that he had been strangled. Shabana’s brother Salim, who noticed injury marks on Abid’s neck, filed an FIR against Shabana and her lover, Rehan. Sex-Enhancement Pill Consumption Turns Fatal: Lucknow Youth on Business Tour in Gwalior Takes Sex-Enhancement Tablet in Drunken State After Calling Girlfriend to Hotel Room, Dies Later.

Investigations uncovered that Shabana and Rehan had been plotting the murder for months due to ongoing marital disputes. Rehan, an auto driver from Unnao, befriended Shabana through Facebook a year ago. On the night of the murder, Rehan, along with his friend Vikas, entered Shabana’s home, where the trio assaulted Abid and strangled him to death. Navsari Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl 3 Times Within 5 Hours After Consuming Sex Enhancement Pills in Gujarat, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

Shabana informed her brother of Abid’s death, blaming it on pill overdose, but Salim’s suspicions led to the case being reopened. Police have arrested Shabana while Rehan and Vikas remain at large.

