Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra elections, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday took stock of the preparations along with Lok Sabha observers and assembly co-ordinators in Amravati.

[{4d7ec54d-cd59-492d-8154-69b44598232d:intradmin/ANI-20241116060105.jpg}]

Also Read | US Returns 1,440 Smuggled Antiquities to India, Says 'Will Continue To Probe Trafficking Networks Targeting Indian Cultural Heritage'.

Taking to social media X, Venugopal wrote in a post "Took stock of our Maharashtra assembly election preparations with Lok Sabha Observers and Assembly Coordinators in Amravati.The response from the ground is extremely encouraging and the people are on our side - MVA will form the next government in Maharashtra!"

The Maha Vikas Aghadi includes NCP(SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) and is looking to de-throne the ruling Mahayuti alliance which includes BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Also Read | Odisha: Teacher Collapses and Dies While Singing During Children's Day Celebration at Palli Vikas Panchayat High School in Balangir District.

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

Earlier in the day, exuding confidence in winning the elections, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that the current government of Mahayuti was a 'stolen' one and not a publicly elected government.

Speaking to ANI, Digvijay Singh emphasized that earlier the people had elected the alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP.

"The government is a stolen one. It is not a publicly elected government. The public elected the alliance government of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP... They also tried to bring down the Jharkhand government. They sent the sitting CM to jail even when they had no reason to do so. Also, the court questioned why he was arrested... I am sure that in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, our alliance government will be formed," he said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the vote count happening on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)