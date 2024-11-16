Bhubaneswar, November 16: During the Children’s Day celebrations at Palli Vikas Panchayat High School in the Kantabanji area of Balangir district, Odisha, a shocking incident occurred when a teacher suddenly collapsed while delivering a lecture. The unexpected incident initially left students and staff confused, believing the teacher had fainted due to exhaustion. However, after being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

A heart-wrenching video recorded by a student has surfaced. It shows the moments leading up to the tragic incident at Palli Vikas Panchayat High School in the Kantabanji area of Balangir district. The video, which has since gone viral, captures the teacher enthusiastically singing for the students as part of the Children's Day celebrations.

In the wake of the sudden collapse, fellow teachers and students quickly sprang into action, rushing the teacher to a nearby hospital in a desperate bid to save his life. A video has since emerged, showing the teacher being hurriedly transported in a car by his concerned colleagues, a scene that has deeply affected the community. Despite their best efforts, doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead, confirming the tragic outcome of the unexpected event.

Although the precise cause of the teacher’s death has not yet been determined, there is a strong suspicion that he may have succumbed to a heart attack. A colleague who was present at the scene shared that the teacher had been in the midst of delivering a speech during the Children’s Day celebrations when he suddenly collapsed without warning. Despite the valiant efforts of his fellow teachers and students to assist him, the situation took a tragic turn.

The teacher had been a beloved member of the school community for over 23 years, dedicating more than two decades of his life to educating and guiding the students. His sudden and untimely death has left a profound sense of loss among his colleagues, students, and the entire school staff.

