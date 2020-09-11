Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that that the Maharashtra government is acting like a goon and not a government while commenting on the Kangana Ranaut case on Thursday.

He further alleged that the house of the actor was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as Ranaut had spoken the truth.

"Maharashtra government is acting like a goon. Encroachment is never broken by choice. You should maintain a system; are all encroachments broken in Mumbai? Why was only the building of Kangana Ranaut demolished, and for what? It is because she spoke the truth against the state government. A government should act like a government and not like a goon," he said.

Earlier, Ranaut said on Twitter, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bollywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like". She added the hashtag deathofdemocracy to the tweet.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday had served a notice to actor Kangana Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations in the notice.

Minister Anil Vij further said that "Rafale fighter jet became a part of the Indian Air Force. Just like animals hide after hearing the roar of a lion, in the same way, the small arms of our enemies will also hide by its loud sound. This is an honour for India and this is a huge achievement for our country."

The Indian Air Force (IAF) formally inducted the first five Indian Air Force Rafale jets today morning at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".

The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft had arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020. (ANI)

