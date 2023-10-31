Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared drought in 40 talukas hit by scanty rainfall.

The government would urgently seek necessary assistance from the Centre even as the Relief and Rehabilitation Department has been directed to quickly decide on the appropriate relief for the affected areas.

Also Read | Aadhaar Data Leak: Leak Report of Personal Information of 81.5 Crore Indian Citizens Is Fake, Claims Cyber-Security Researcher.

The decision to declare drought was taken at the state cabinet meeting based on the information provided by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department on the situation regarding the crop water situation.

“Due to scanty rainfall, drought has been declared in 40 talukas during the Kharif season by the state cabinet today. Accordingly, necessary assistance will be urgently requested from the Centre in view of the drought situation," a statement said.

Also Read | Delhi Government Cannot Sue or Be Sued Through Its Elected Ministers, Says Supreme Court.

The Drought Management Code of 2016 was taken into consideration, which included mandatory indicators and impact indicators.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have also instructed the Relief and Rehabilitation Department's sub-committee to quickly decide on the appropriate relief for the affected talukas,” as per the statement.

Maharashtra received 13.4 per cent less rainfall this year, and the Rabi sowing is also delayed. So far, only 12 per cent of the sowing has been done, it said.

The government has also decided to provide assistance up to three hectares (of land) instead of two hectares to the victims of natural disasters as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

Events like extreme rainfall and natural disasters caused agricultural losses from June to October this year.

As per SDRF norms, instead of a two-hectare limit, aid will now be given up to three hectares. The assistance which was restricted to farmers with small landholdings will now be available up to the three-hectare limit to those who are not small landholding farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)