India News | Maharashtra Govt Permits Film Shootings to Resume

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Maharashtra government has permitted the resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc with immediate effect subject to certain terms and conditions.

The move came after the filmmakers, actors and office bearers of the Broadcasting Foundation in Mumbai met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Department of Cultural Affairs has issued a government notification in this regard and the shooting of films, television series, OTT series has been allowed with subject to certain terms and conditions.

According to this, the producers can now carry out the pre-production and post-production works as per the guidelines laid down by the government.

It also said that the producers have to take care of the shooting and if the rules are violated, the work will be stopped.

For shooting, Producers will have to make an application for Mumbai before managing directors of the Maharashtra Film, Theater and Cultural Development Corporation, and for the rest of the districts, producers need to get permission from respective District Collector.

DR Sanjay Mukherjee secretary Cultural affairs in the government of Maharashtra, said that in the process of mission begin again, the state government has also issued the guidelines for the resumption of pre-production, post-production activities shooting etc, SOP for each of the items that goes into anything that is shot.

"This was done with the close consultation of all the stakeholders several meetings were taken by the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, several meetings have been taken at my level," Mukherjee said.

The 16-page guidelines pertain to awareness among all stakeholders, managing coronavirus risks on the sets/studios and editing facilities, casting and artist management, production offices, trailers, tents, crowd control and physical distancing, handling of equipments, operations controls, actors and junior artistes, contestants for non-fiction shows, staffing, location departments, shoot management, art department, wardrobe, on-set communication, camera, video village setup, sound, electric/grip departments, catering, travel to be minimised with at least one month stay wherever possible and quarantine for 14 days after return. (ANI)

