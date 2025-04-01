Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved to set up a high-powered committee on using artificial intelligence technology in government and semi-government offices.

The council of ministers decided to expand the scope of Maharashtra Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement Ltd (MARVEL), formed in 2024 for using AI in the state police force.

Also Read | Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: 18 Killed, 5 Injured After Explosion, Blaze at Firecracker Godown in Gujarat (Watch Videos).

MARVEL will assist in implementing AI technology in various government and semi-government offices and protecting official data, the CMO stated.

The high-powered panel to be headed by the chief secretary and secretaries of departments will decide on the nature of projects to be handled by MARVEL.

Also Read | Mumbai and Other Maharashtra Cities Set To Get E-Bike Taxis As Devendra Fadnavis-Led Cabinet Gives Nod to Policy, Check Full Details.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a 13-member Mining Authority to be headed by the chief minister in Gadchiroli. The Authority will look into managing the main and industrial subsidiary minerals.

The government acknowledged the need to foster a favourable industrial environment to set up small and medium industries and ultra mega projects in Gadchiroli to achieve the target of a 1 trillion dollar economy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)