Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitish Rane launched the 'Malhar certification' for Hindu meat traders.

Rane said this certification will help in accessing "rightful mutton shops" with a "100 per cent Hindu community" and without any adulteration.

Taking to social media X, Rane wrote "Today we have taken a very important step for the Hindu community in Maharashtra. http://malharcertification.com has been launched on this occasion."

"Through Malhar Certification, we will have access to our rightful mutton shops and there will be a 100 percent Hindu community and the person selling will also be a Hindu. No adulteration will be found in the mutton anywhere," he added.

Rane appealed the people to use the certification and not buy mutton from places where the certification was not available. He also stated that the efforts would make the youth of the community financially empowered.

"I appeal to you to use Malhar certification as much as possible and in fact, not to buy mutton from places where Malhar certification is not available. These efforts will definitely make the youth of the Hindu community financially empowered," the post further read.

Earlier on March 10, Rane responded to the remarks of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and said that he lacked knowledge of the cleanliness drive "Namo Gange" led by Prime Minister Modi and accused him of insulting the Hindu religion.

"Raj Sahib has incomplete information about the cleanliness drive- Namo Gange under PM Modi's leadership. No one has the right to insult the Hindu religion. I have never seen him question the sacrifice of goats during Bakr-Eid," Rane told ANI.

This came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, on Sunday, raised questions about the cleanliness of the River Ganga and said that "despite calling our rivers 'mother,' we fail to keep them clean." (ANI)

