Raigad, November 4: The National Disaster Response Force recovered four bodies after an explosion rocked the premises of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited Company located in the Mahad MIDC area of Raigad district on Friday morning. The explosion, which occurred around 10:30 am on Friday resulted in a devastating blaze that engulfed the pharmaceutical company, said officials. Raigad Blast: Massive Fire Breaks Out Following Explosion at Blue Jet Healthcare in Mahad MIDC, Four Dead (See Pics and Video)

According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by gas leakage, leading to a series of blasts due to chemicals stored on the site. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined and the company has not released any official statement regarding the mishap. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Two Dead, Four Injured as Portion of Decrepit Building Collapses in Gauripada (Watch Video)

As per officials, 11 people are still feared to be trapped inside the building, raising fears of potential fatalities. Upon receiving the news of the incident, local police and fire brigade swiftly responded to the emergency. Fire tenders were deployed to battle the blaze, which was eventually extinguished. Police, fire brigade teams, and the NDRF are collaborating to locate the missing workers and assess the extent of the damage. Further details into the matter are awaited.

