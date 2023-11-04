Four bodies were recovered from Blue Jet Healthcare at Mahad MIDC in Raigad district of Maharashtra following an explosion on Friday night, November 4. An NDRF team reached the spot, and the rescue operation is currently underway. The deafening blast was heard on November 4, and thick dark smoke was seen emanating from the factory premises of the firm, said an official of Mahad MIDC Police Station. At least five persons were injured, and another 10 were trapped in a massive fire after an explosion in a pharmaceutical factory at Mahad MIDC, he added. Delhi LPG Cylinder Blast: Four Injured After Gas Cylinder Explodes Inside House in Kamal Vihar Area.

Massive Fire Breaks Out Following Explosion at Blue Jet Healthcare in Mahad MIDC

#UPDATE | NDRF recovers one more body at 7 am; death toll rises to 4. — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

#Raigad: At least five persons were injured and another 10 trapped in a massive fire after an explosion in a pharmaceutical factory at Mahad MIDC, officials said. The deafening blast was heard around 11 a.m. and then thick dark smoke was seen emanating from factory premises of… pic.twitter.com/yGwGULiM7r — IANS (@ians_india) November 3, 2023

