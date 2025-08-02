Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Police have detained over 20 persons in Maharashtra's Yavat village after incidents of vandalism targeting vehicles and places of worship, following tensions sparked by an alleged objectionable social media post, officials said on Saturday.

"Yesterday, there was a law and order situation in Yavat. Some vehicles and prayer places were vandalised. A total of 5 offences have been registered against them in the Yavat Police Station. Police have listed more than 150 names and we have received some video footage and CCTV footage as evidence against them. We have detained a total of 20-21 people so far," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ganesh Biradar told ANI.

Biradar added," We have footage of 16-17 people, we are arresting them for an inquiry into that crime. The atmosphere of the city and the village is becoming normal now. Schools are open, and medical facilities are open. The administration has issued orders of gathering, curfew, and its implementation is still going on in this city. A drone survey is going on in the city. We are making announcements and requesting people to maintain peace, but no untoward incident has been reported since yesterday."

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed in Yavat village of Maharashtra's Pune district after tensions flared over an alleged objectionable social media post by a local youth.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal criticised the state government over the law and order situation in the wake of tensions in Pune's Yavat village following an alleged objectionable social media post.

Sapkal alleged that the police are failing to maintain law and order and are instead engaged in other activities, leading to repeated incidents of unrest in the state.

"The law and order in Maharashtra is in a really bad condition. There is no Police here. Police are busy running unscrupulous jobs. Law and order are not being upheld, and the Police are not working. So, such incidents are happening every other day," Sapkal told reporters.

A tense situation had arisen in Yavat village in Daund Taluka of Pune district after a youth reportedly posted an objectionable status online. In response, villagers took to the streets and some attempted to vandalise a structure.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also yesterday appealed to the public to maintain peace and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Fadnavis said, "We have only one appeal: everyone should maintain peace and no one should take the law into their own hands. If anyone does so, the police will take strict action against them."

The Maharashtra CM assured that the situation had been brought under control and peace was restored in the area.

Fadnavis said, "I have just gathered information about the matter. According to it, a person from outside had posted an objectionable status, which led to tensions. People came out onto the streets, and in order to control the crowd, a lathi-charge had to be carried out. The situation is now under control. People from both communities are sitting together, talking, and trying to resolve the tension." (ANI)

