Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): A total of 21 bodies have been recovered so far after a major landslide hit Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district on July 19 following the torrential rains in the region, officials said on Friday.

The death toll reached 21 after 5 more dead bodies were recovered on Friday and the search and rescue operation was suspended for today with the consultation of District administration due to bad weather conditions, said SB Singh, commandant, 5 Battalion, NDRF.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Gunned Down After Dinner Party in Khagaria District, Probe Underway.

The rescue operation will resume tomorrow with the same intensity, said Singh further.

Today the Canine squad was also called on to carry out the search operation. "We carried out a search and rescue operation with three of our dogs and one of our dogs detected two bodies today. We are facing many challenges and are unable to take our latest machinery to the (landslide-hit) site", said an NDRF official.

Also Read | Telangana Rains Forecast: Widespread Rainfall Likely To Occur in State During Next 24 Hours; IMD Issues Red Alert.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde after the incident. Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to execute the rescue operation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)