Mumbai, January 4: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 171 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a health department official said. The deaths took place in Solapur and Kolhapur, while Mumbai reported 32 cases, followed by 16 each in Thane city and Navi Mumbai, the health department's bulletin informed. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 32 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported in Greater Mumbai Area, Says BMC.

There are 914 active cases in the state, while the tally of those caused by the JN.1 variant stands at 110, it said. Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.17 per cent.

