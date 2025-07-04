Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing row over the alleged Hindi imposition, the Maharashtra government on Friday declared October 3 as "Abhijaat (Classical)" Marathi language day and said that the entire week till October 9 would be celebrated as Classical Marathi Language Week.

"Accordingly, in accordance with the above-mentioned government decision dated October 14, 2024, detailed guidelines and instructions are being issued from the government level regarding the organisation of programs in connection with the celebration of Classical Marathi Language Day and Classical Marathi Language Week," the order read.

The celebrations will be held with the aim of maximising research and public awareness regarding Marathi while focusing on preserving and promoting the language.

"Lectures, seminars, conferences, workshops, and camps by experts on Classical Marathi language should be organised during Classical Marathi Language Week. Exhibitions of classical Marathi texts should be organised. Also, by organising exhibitions of copperplate inscriptions/inscriptions, students and the general public should be introduced to the classical literary tradition in the Marathi language," the order read.

The government has directed the District Collectors (head of the Marathi Language District Committee) to plan the events during the Classical Marathi Language Week celebrations.

The order also conveyed the need to digitise the collection of classical Marathi texts in schools and colleges to make students aware.

These directions from the Maharashtra government come amid the political sparring between the ruling Mahayuti government and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra over the Hindi imposition charge.

Recently, the Maharashtra government withdrew its April 16 orders on the implementation of the three-language policy that made Hindi a "mandatory" third language for school students in Classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools.

This development followed a heavy backlash from various groups and political parties.

Informing about the cancellation of the resolutions that were passed on April 16 and June 17, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that a committee will be formed to discuss the implementation of the three-language formula in the state. (ANI)

