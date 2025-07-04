Dispur, July 4: In a shocking incident in Assam, a doctor allegedly removed the genitals of a patient without his consent. The alleged incident occurred at a private hospital in Assam's Cachar district. It is learnt that the doctor removed the genitals of a 28-year-old man during his biopsy test at the hospital. The patient has been identified as Atikur Rahman, a resident of Manipur's Jiribam district.

According to a report in NDTV, Rahman had visited the hospital in Cachar to get his genital infection treated. The incident came to light after the Manipuri resident underwent a biopsy test and found that the doctor had removed his genitals without his consent. After the incident, Rahman approached the police and lodged a complaint. Delhi: Moisturiser Bottle Gets Stuck in Woman's Private Parts After She Inserts It for Sexual Pleasure, Doctors Successfully Remove Object Without Surgery.

In his complaint, Rahman claimed that a doctor at the private hospital surgically removed his genitals without his consent. He also alleged that the incident took place during what was supposed to be a routine biopsy. According to the complaint, Rahman visited a private hospital in Silchar on June 19 after he developed an infection in his genitals.

The doctor at the hospital advised Rahman to go for a biopsy test. "During my biopsy test, they surgically removed my genitals without my consent. When I woke up after the surgery, I found my genitals had been removed," he added. Rahman further said that the doctor did not give a satisfactory answer when he questioned him. Assam Shocker: 7 People Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Who Is Now 23 Weeks Pregnant.

Rahman also claimed that the doctor did not respond to his calls, despite him trying to contact the doctor several times. He also alleged that his life is finished as he has developed a problem due to the surgery. Meanwhile, Rahman has also requested Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to intervene in the matter and ensure accountability in the said incident.

