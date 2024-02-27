Mumbai, February 27: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Tuesday that the state government would provide a grant amounting to Rs 78,000 to every household under the central government's rooftop solar scheme. Speaking during the state interim budget session, Pawar said, "For the Centre's Suryagraha scheme, a grant of up to Rs 78,000 per household will be given for rooftop solar panels. Also, farmers will be provided with solar pumps at concessional rates to promote green and alternate energy sources."

The rooftop solar programme announced in the interim Budget tabled on February 1, is known as 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'. According to the government, the benefits expected from this solarisation are savings up to Rs 15,000-18,000 crore annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies; charging of electric vehicles; entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation; and employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance. Maharashtra Budget 2024: Ajit Pawar Tables Interim Budget 2024–25 in Assembly.

Speaking about the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Maharashtra Deputy CM said, "Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Maharashtra intends to give tap water to nearly 1.47 crore households; out of these, over 1.22 crore connections are already given. The remaining 24 lakh will also be done soon." The Jal Jeevan Mission, is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Deputy CM Pawar also announced that under the CM Women Empowerment Scheme, the Maharashtra government would provide Pink rickshaws to women to make them capable of earning their livelihood. A special programme will also be run by the government in urban areas in order to eradicate malnutrition among children, Ajit Pawar said. "The Maharashtra government plans to provide 34400 homes for Divyang people under the 'Housing for All' scheme," he added. Maharashtra Budget 2024–25: State on Track To Achieve USD 1 Trillion Economy, Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The Deputy CM further announced, "To enhance support for the better performance of our players on international platforms, a three-level special centre will be started. Also, the reward for performance in Asian games has been increased by 10 fold. Now for players winning gold, 1 crore, for silver 75 lakhs and for bronze 50 lakhs will be given."

Underscoring the government's move to promote tourism in the state, "To increase tourism in Lonawala, a skywalk will be built with an expenditure of 333 crore. The Maharashtra government is planning to build Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya, Ramjanmbhoomi and Srinagar. To acquire land in Ayodhya and Srinagar, Rs77 crore rupees are being proposed." "Freedom Fighters Pension is being doubled from 10 thousand a month to Rs20 thousand per month," he added. A five-day budget session of the Maharashtra assembly began on Monday.

