Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) Two unidentified persons took away the gold ornaments of a 70-year-old man in Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra by distracting his attention as they made him chant a mantra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when the victim was taking a walk.

"Two unidentified persons approached him and started a conversation. They made him chant 'Aum Namah Shivay' and relieved him of his gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 52,700," the FIR said.

A case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, an official said.

