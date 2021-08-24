Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Nashik Cyber police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Union Minister Narayan Rane for his alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As per the information shared by Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, the police have registered a case under sections 500, 505 (2), 153B (1)c of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint filed by Nashik Shiv Sena chief.

Pandey also said that a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Barkund is going to arrest Rane for his statements against Thackeray.

As per the order issued by Pandey, the accused in the case is a Union minister who made statements against the Chief Minister which may aggregate the law and order situation, so it is important that the accused be arrested and produced before a court.

The order also instructs the officers to follow all protocols necessary to arrest a Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member. As per the protocol, the Vice president of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha must be informed after the arrest of a Rajya Sabha member.

Talking about the FIR registered against him, Rane said that he does not know about any FIR registered against him and Maharashtra CM might have done it out of jealousy as his Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting a good response from the people.

"I have not committed any crime. Is it not a crime if someone doesn't know about August 15? I had said that I would have slapped - these were the words and it's not a crime," he stated.

Rane further said that he will continue his yatra as per the predecided schedule.

Earlier in the day, Pune police also registered an FIR against Rane at Chaturshringi police station of Pune city following a complaint by Yuva Sena for using objectionable language against Thackeray.

Pune CP Amitabh Gupta informed that the team of Pune city police has left for Chiplun in Ratnagiri as part of the investigation in the FIR registered against Rane.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers pelted stones at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Nashik and raised slogans against Rane for his remarks against Thackeray. (ANI)

