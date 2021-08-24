Mumbai, August 24: In a good news for homebuyers, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put 8,984 houses on sale under the Konkan Board Lottery. The houses are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Navi Mumbai and Sindhudurg. The names of the selected buyers will be decided by a lottery draw. The registration window opens at 12 noon, while online application can be made from 3 pm onwards. Scroll down to know how to register and apply online at lottery.mhada.gov.in. MHADA Pune Lottery 2021 Result Out; Know How to Check the List of Lucky Winners for 2,908 Houses.

The Konkan Board of MHADA is offering 8,984 houses located in Kalyan, Mira Road, Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg districts via online lottery. The last day to register online for the lottery is September 22. The deadline for applying is September 23. The deadline for the payment of minimum deposit is September 24. The results of the lottery draw will be declared at 10 am on October 10.

MHADA Lottery 2021 Konkan Board: How to Register and Apply

Visit official website of MHADA for online lottery - lottery.mhada.gov.in.

Click on "Konkan Board Lottery 2021".

Click on "Register".

Enter basic details such as name and date of birth to complete registration.

Once the registration is complete, click on "Lottery Application".

Submit required details and select the house you want to buy.

After filling the application, click on "Payment" for the the payment of minimum deposit.

Publication of draft list of accepted applications will be done at 6 pm on October 1. The final list of accepted applications will be published at 6 pm on October 5. Of the total houses up for grab, 6,170 have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Of these, 624 houses are in Shirodhan, 586 in Khoni, 2016 in Survey No 162 Khoni, 1,769 in Survey No 13 Bhandarli, and 1,185 in Gotheghar. These houses are reserved for the economically weaker sections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).