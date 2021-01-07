Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached at 19,58,282 with the addition of 3,729 cases, a state health official.

The state reported 72 deaths, which took its fatality count to 49,897, he said.

A total of 3,350 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, pushing the recovery count further to 18,56,109.

The number of active patients in the state is 51,111 at present.

Mumbai city reported 665 infection cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,96,985, while its death toll rose to 11,162, of which eight were reported on Thursday.

With 65,182 tests conducted during the day, the number of tests performed so far in the state went up to 1,31,99,201.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 19,58,282, new cases: 3,729, death toll: 49,897, discharged: 18,56,109, active cases: 51,111, people tested so far: 1,31,99,201.

